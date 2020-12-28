Frankie Jonas Tattoos Name Of YouTube Star Tana Mongeau On His Leg

Frankie Jonas welcomed a new “Jonas Sister” into the family by getting a tattoo of her name.

The TikTok star filmed himself inking the first name of YouTuber Tana Mongeau onto his own leg.

Mongeau previously shared a conversation between the two where she requested to become a Jonas sister.

Jonas later shared a TikTok video of himself tattooing his own arm.

“Pls get my name now that i’m a jonas,” commented Mongeau underneath.

The youngest Jonas brother responded by accepting Mongeau’s request in a follow up post.

“I’ve been so massively successful lately that I wanted to do something that helped me stay grounded and reminded me of the fans,” he joked in the video. “So Tana Mongeau, sorry if I mispronounce your name, this one’s for you. I hope it grows your account.”

Jonas then proceeds to tattoo “@Tana” on his leg.

Mongeau, who has more than five million followers on TikTok, took took to Twitter to share her reaction.

i really must be in a fever dream that THE BEST Jonas brother tattooed not only my name, but my @ name on his body. do i get his back, so for life i have a matching tattoo with a Jonas brother?? HELP I MUST BE DRUNK @FrankieJonas 😅 pic.twitter.com/iHms60NAur — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) December 28, 2020

“THE BEST Jonas brother tattooed not only my name, but my @ name on his body,” she wrote. “do i get his back, so for life i have a matching tattoo with a Jonas brother?? HELP I MUST BE DRUNK”

Jonas is taking over TikTok with 1.6M followers as of publication.