Frankie Jonas Tattoos Name Of YouTube Star Tana Mongeau On His Leg

By Sarah Curran.

Nick Jonas and Frankie Jonas
Nick Jonas and Frankie Jonas — Getty

Frankie Jonas welcomed a new “Jonas Sister” into the family by getting a tattoo of her name. 

The TikTok star filmed himself inking the first name of YouTuber Tana Mongeau onto his own leg. 

RELATED: Nick Jonas Reacts As Frankie Jonas Elevates From ‘Bonus Jonas’ To TikTok Star

Mongeau previously shared a conversation between the two where she requested to become a Jonas sister. 

Jonas later shared a TikTok video of himself tattooing his own arm.

“Pls get my name now that i’m a jonas,” commented Mongeau underneath. 

The youngest Jonas brother responded by accepting Mongeau’s request in a follow up post.  

“I’ve been so massively successful lately that I wanted to do something that helped me stay grounded and reminded me of the fans,” he joked in the video. “So Tana Mongeau, sorry if I mispronounce your name, this one’s for you. I hope it grows your account.”

Jonas then proceeds to tattoo “@Tana” on his leg. 

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra And Joe Jonas Help Celebrate ‘Bonus Jonas” Graduation

Mongeau, who has more than five million followers on TikTok, took took to Twitter to share her reaction. 

“THE BEST Jonas brother tattooed not only my name, but my @ name on his body,” she wrote. “do i get his back, so for life i have a matching tattoo with a Jonas brother?? HELP I MUST BE DRUNK”

RELATED: Kevin Jonas’ Brothers Celebrate His 33rd Birthday

Jonas is taking over TikTok with 1.6M followers as of publication.

Click to View Gallery

Star Spotting

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP