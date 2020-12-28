Reese Witherspoon Recalls Being ‘Flummoxed’ When Ex Ryan Phillippe Commented On Her Earnings At The 2002 Oscars

Reese Witherspoon wants women to know that they should never be embarrassed about earning more money than men.

Appearing on the latest episode of “The HFPA in Conversation” podcast, host Margaret Gardiner asked the “Big Little Lies” star to share her thoughts on Ryan Phillippe’s comments about her making more money than him during the 2002 Oscars.

RELATED: Chloe Fineman Reads ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’ As Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon & More

While presenting an award together, Witherspoon’s then-husband said that she should speak first because “You make more money than I do.”

The “Legally Blonde” actress admitted that the unscripted comment caught her off guard at the time.

“You’re reminding me of that! I forgot that ever happened,” she said. “But you’re right, he did say that, and no, it wasn’t scripted, and he didn’t tell me he was going to say that before it happened on air. So I was a little bit flummoxed in the moment, too.”

The couple later split in 2006.

RELATED: See Elizabeth Banks, Garcelle Beauvais & Reese Witherspoon’s Elf On The Shelf-Inspired Instagram Trend

Discussing how women who achieve financial success are often treated differently than men who do the same, she continued, “There’s so few women that make a lot of money that sometimes they’re shamed for it, and sometimes they are expected to give more and do more and be more to others in the same position that maybe a male movie star may not be expected. But I do think gender norms have changed quite a bit since that moment in 2000 or something.”

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Reveals The Thoughtful ‘Surprise’ Baby Gifts She Received From Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar-winner added, “All I can think of is I just hope in my lifetime, I can help more women make more money. Financial stability is freedom.”