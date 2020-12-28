‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Intimacy Coordinator Is Secret To Show’s ‘Great’ Sex Scenes

“Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor is explaining how racy sex scenes in the hit Netflix show were choreographed “like a stunt, or a dance.”

The 25-year-old stars opposite Regé-Jean Page in a number of steamy situations.

RELATED: Julie Andrews Brings Her Voice To ‘Bridgerton’ In Trailer For New Shonda Rhimes Series

Dynevor has now revealed that an intimacy coordinator was responsible for helping to make the scenes feel “safe and fun”.

“My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne,” she said, speaking with Grazia.

RELATED: Viewers Are Going Wild For Julie Andrews’ Vicious ‘Gossip Girl’-Like Role On ‘Bridgerton’

“And it was so great, because it felt safe and fun: you choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance,” Dynevor continued. “It’s crazy to me that [an intimacy coordinator] hasn’t been there in the past. I’ve done sex scenes before that I can’t believe I did: it was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now.”

RELATED: The ‘Bridgerton’ Creator And Cast Tease What’s Next For Season 2

She added: “I love her [Daphne’s] coming-of-age story and her sexual awakening. I love seeing them female gaze and watching her figure it out for herself. She’s a late bloomer, but it’s not like she can google it.”

“Bridgerton” is streaming now on Netflix.