Billy Connolly Discusses Parkinson’s Battle, ‘It Will End Me, But That’s OK With Me’

Billy Connolly has made peace with death amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The iconic Scottish comedian was diagnosed with the degenerative disease in 2013.

Connolly’s life and career were honoured during a special ITV program titled, “Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure”, which aired on Monday, Dec. 28.

Acknowledging that Parkinson’s disease will eventually lead to his ‘end’, he told viewers, “It will get me and it will end me, but that’s OK with me.”

The 78-year-old spoke to cameras from his home in Florida.

Connolly’s wife, Pamela Stephenson, revealed, “What he wants to do is take it easy, he wants to fish on his dock in Florida, and enjoy the sunshine, watch television and drink tea and eat biscuits, that’s what he wants to do.”

Stephenson also insisted that her husband’s condition will not “define” him.

Connolly announced his retirement from live performing in 2018.