Emma Roberts Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is officially a mom! The actress has given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund.

Roberts gave birth on Sunday, Dec. 27 in Los Angeles, according to multiplereports. The “Holidate” actress and Hedlund reportedly named their new bundle of joy Rhodes. ET has reached out for confirmation.

News broke that 29-year-old Roberts was pregnant in June.

The “Scream Queens” star and 36-year-old Hedlund have been linked together since March 2019, when they were spotted together shortly after she ended her engagement to Evan Peters.

In August, she confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram with a picture of her cradling her baby bump, also revealing that she and Hedlund were expecting a baby boy.

A month later, she shared another picture of her growing stomach. “Baby doll dress has a whole new meaning 🎀,” she joked.

In November, Roberts became the first pregnant cover star of Cosmopolitan, posing for the women’s magazine where she opened up about impending motherhood and her pregnancy journey for the December/January issue.

“At 16, I thought, ‘By the time I’m 24, I’ll be married with kids,'” she told the mag. “And then I was 24 and I was like, ‘Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?’ With work, especially with acting — the travel, the hours — it’s not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way.”

“It really started to come to the forefront of my mind when, a few years ago, I learned that I’ve had undiagnosed endometriosis since I was a teenager,” she continued. “I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I would miss school and, later, have to cancel meetings. I mentioned this to my doctor, who didn’t look into it and sent me on my way because maybe I was being dramatic? In my late 20s, I just had a feeling I needed to switch to a female doctor. It was the best decision. She ran tests, sent me to a specialist. Finally, there was validation that I wasn’t being dramatic. But by then, it had affected my fertility. I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.'”

Even though Roberts’ road had its ups and downs, the minute she let go of her worries, she and Hedlund were celebrating with good news.

“It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant,” Roberts revealed. “But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant. That’s something you don’t see on Instagram. So I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn’t going to work out. This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan.”

ET spoke with Roberts in October, where she talked about her mom, Kelly Cunningham, accidentally spilling the beans on her pregnancy news on Instagram.

Watch the video below for more on Roberts’ pregnancy.