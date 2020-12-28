Christina Aguilera Turns Los Angeles Home Into Snow Covered Winter Wonderland

Christina Aguilera brought a taste of the North Pole to Beverly Hills over the holidays.

The “Reflection” singer took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 28 to share some snapshots of her family’s white Christmas.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Opens Up About Anxiety Issues And ‘Being Hypercritical Towards Myself’

“Holiday photo dump – stay home edition,” she wrote in the caption.

The post includes a video of Aguilera’s yard being filled with mountains of fake snow.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Celebrates 40th Birthday, ‘I Embrace The New Woman I Am Today’

In other pictures, the Grammy-winner and her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, can be seen playing in their swimming pool while wearing red Santa hats.

Aguilera’s kids, Max, 12, and Summer Rain, 6, also make an appearance in the collection of festive snapshots.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Delivers Stunning Performance Of ‘The Christmas Song’ On ‘Seth Meyers’

The powerhouse songstress recently discussed turning 40 in a lengthy Twitter message.

“Now as a grown woman who has endured, overcome, created and powered through so much…I am not just turning 30, but ARRIVING at 40,” she wrote.

Arriving at 40 🖤 pic.twitter.com/zaOvipaN8d — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) December 19, 2020

“I am at a place in my life where I own who I have been, I embrace the new woman I am today, and I look forward to the new chapter that will shape who I become.”