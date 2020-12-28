Tessa Thompson Reveals Michael B. Jordan Will Direct Third ‘Creed’ Movie

Michael B. Jordan is ready to step behind the camera for the first time.

The actor is set to make his directorial debut on the next “Creed” film, according to Tessa Thompson.

Jordan and Tessa Thompson co-starred together in the first two instalments of the boxing franchise.

Thompson made the announcement while speaking to MTV Newsa bout her new movie, “Sylvie’s Love”.

Asked about Jordan being crowned People Magazine’s new “Sexiest Man Alive”, she said, “I haven’t talked to him about it because I’m gonna pretend it hasn’t happened. We’re gonna make another ‘Creed’ very soon, and I don’t need the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ to…you know what I mean, I just don’t need it. I don’t need any of it. It’s too much for me to shoulder. It’s too much for me to handle.”

Revealing that Jordan will be directing the next “Creed”, she continued, “It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me, when he is engaging with me as a director. I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness. But we’re not gonna make it until later in the year. So who knows what happens? Another man will be – I don’t know if he will still be the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in six months.”