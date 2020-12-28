Halsey Apologizes For Sharing Photograph Depicting Her Struggle With Eating Disorder

Halsey has taken to Twitter to issue an apology to fans who were upset by an image she posted which depicted her eating disorder struggle.

The “Without Me” singer shared the photo as part of the “post a photo of” challenge on Instagram.

The viral trend sees fans request photographs from certain moments in a celebrity’s life.

Asked to share an image of herself at her lowest point, the 26-year-old posted a selfie which showed her standing in front of a mirror topless and looking noticeably thin.

“TW: ED, ask for help,” she captioned the Instagram Story post.

Halsey later apologized to people who had been triggered by the photograph.

TW: disordered eating I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle. — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

“TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning,” she wrote.

“I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle.”

with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay 🤍 — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

In a second Tweet, Halsey added, “With that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay.”