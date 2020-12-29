Greta Thunberg Says Pandemic ‘Has Shone A Light’ On Importance Of Science To Stop The Climate Crisis

Greta Thunberg is finally back at school, but her mission isn’t over yet.

On Tuesday, the 17-year-old climate activist talked to Canadian author Margaret Atwood on BBC Radio 4 and talked about the crisis facing the planet as she heads back to school after her big gap year.

Talking about whether the pandemic will have an effect on how people view the climate crisis, Thunberg said, “It could definitely have… I think this pandemic has shone a light on how… we are depending on science and that we cannot make it without science.”

She went on, “But of course, we are only listening to one type of scientist, or some types of scientists, and, for example, we are not listening to climate scientists, we’re not listening to scientists who work on biodiversity. That of course needs to change.”

Thunberg did express serious skepticism, though, over the global community’s commitments to reaching net zero emissions in time.

“That would be very nice if they actually meant something,” she said of nations’ pledges. “We can’t just keep talking about future, hypothetical, vague, distant dates and pledges. We need to do things now. And also net zero… that is a very big loophole, you can fit a lot in that word net.”

Talking about Joe Biden winning the U.S. presidential election, she said, “It could be a good start of something new. Let’s hope that it is like that, and let’s push for it to become like that.”