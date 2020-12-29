Chrissy Teigen Needs Another Nose Piercing: ‘How Do You Do It Wrong?’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen needs another nose piercing pronto.

Teigen, 35, got herself a nose stud on Monday. Unfortunately for the supermodel, it did not stick. The “Chrissy’s Court” star shared a photo of the piercing and revealed it immediately came out the same way it went in.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Will No Longer Be ‘Explaining 

So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong,” Teigen wrote. “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like Jerry Seinfeld‘s [luge] joke. It’s impossible to do wrong.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says She’ll ‘Never’ Be Pregnant Again

If you know a good nose-piercer in the area, maybe tweet at Teigen.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP