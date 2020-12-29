Daisy Ridley Has Been Told Her On-Set Energy Can Be ‘Intimidating’ And ‘Aggressive’

Daisy Ridley sometimes wonders whether she’s too enthusiastic.

The “Star Wars” star is on the cover of the new Tatler magazine, and in the issue she opens up about doubting herself and the way she comes across to others in Hollywood.

“I’ve been told that I’m intimidating,” she reveals. “That was on ‘Chaos Walking’. I was having my hair done, having my wig put on. I remember thinking, ‘God, should I be smaller? Should I be quieter?'”

Ridley continues, “I’ve been called aggressive, too; my energy is “quite aggressive”. That was during a meeting with a director. I was thinking, ‘But why? Is it because I maintained eye contact? Is it because I’m passionate about what we’re talking about?’ I dunno. You have that horrible sinking feeling of, God, do I not come across the way I think I do?”

The 28-year-old all talks about her friendship with her “The Force Awakens” co-star John Boyega.

“We are only a month apart in age and we always had each other in that. John had worked more than I had,” she says. “Totally different upbringing. But there we were together. I never felt like I was doing it alone.”

As for her romantic life, Ridley prefers to keep that as private as possible.

“I don’t know. What I do know is that when I signed on to ‘Star Wars’, there was nothing in my contract that said, ‘Your life will be talked about,'” she says. “It got to the point where I realized so much of my life was out there. People knew my mum’s name, my dad’s name, what my sisters do for a living. And I thought it would be nice to have something that’s for me, that isn’t for everybody else. I just thought I would keep that separate.”

Looking back on being cast in the “Star Wars” sequels, Ridley also recognizes how lucky she was to land the role of Rey.

“I know there were a thousand other actresses who could have done it,” she explains. “I guess ultimately it came to a point where I decided I have to be okay with this. I got this magical piece of luck. The stars aligned. I have to be okay with the amazing chance.”