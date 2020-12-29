Harry Styles, Soccer Stars And Jenners Among Top 5 Highest Valued Influencers Of 2020

Harry Styles ranks among the top five highest valued influencers of 2020, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner.

D’Marie Analytics released its annual top 10 list of highest valued influencers. Ronaldo topped the list with $1.6 million, joined by fellow footballer Lionel Messi. Kylie Jenner ranks no. 3, followed by Styles and sister Kendall Jenner in that order.

Six of the top 10 influencers made at over $1 million. There is a link between followers and engagement; however, they are not intrinsically tied. Styles ranks at number four in value despite having the second least number of followers on the list.

By contrast, Selena Gomez (no. 7) and Ariana Grande (no. 8) have more followers than every ranked ahead of them, except for Ronaldo.

The average ad equivalency value of social influencers increased by 21 per cent at the end of 2020 after an initial drop of 37 per cent in the immediate aftermath of the global response to COVID-19 in April and May.

“Until recently, brands lost the ability to rely on highly produced commercials in 2020 and turned to user generated content created by the most influential names in Hollywood,” says D’Marie Analytics’ CEO, Frank Spadafora. “It was a win-win for both parties involved and we expect to see the trend continue to grow into 2021.”

Take a look at the top 10 highest valued social influencers of 2020 below:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: $1,557,527 (459,806,331 followers)

2. Lionel Messi $1,553,796 (261,916,331 followers)

3. Kylie Jenner $1,413,013 (263,197,406 followers)

4. Harry Styles $1,213,760 (78,589,073 followers)

5. Kendall Jenner $1,173,437 (190,985,201 followers)

6. Gigi Hadid $1,152,733 (76,032,744 followers)

7. Selena Gomez $942,280 (322,100,091 followers)

8. Ariana Grande $855,392 (323,311,618 followers)

9. Kim Kardashian $550,059 (291,171,364 followers)

10. Beyonce Knowles-Carter $547,522 (233,701,142 followers)