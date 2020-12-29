Trailer: ‘The Netflix Afterparty’ Is Your New Weekly Water Cooler

Talking about all your favourite TV shows just got a lot more fun.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for their new weekly chat show “The Netflix Afterparty”, hosted by David Spade and comedians London Hughes and Fortune Feimster.

The show will feature interviews with the stars of some of the hottest shows on the streaming service, as well a plenty of jokes, sketches and more.

Netflix has already debuted the hour-long special edition of the show, “The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of the Worst Year”, featuring interviews with Anya Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit”, Lily Collins of “Emily in Paris” and more.

The trailer for the show also teams interviews with Bill Burr and the cast of “Cobra Kai”.

“The Netflix Afterparty” debuts Jan. 2, 2021.