Iconic ‘Pose’ Scenes Delayed Because Of Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed filming hit LGBTQ drama “Pose’s” most iconic scenes.

In an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan”, actor Billy Porter revealed that even though “Pose” is filming Season 3 right now, the show’s elaborate ball scenes have yet to be produced, due to the number of cast members and extras that would need to be indoors at one time.

“We’re still trying to figure that part out. We have not shot any of the balls yet,” Porter shared. “We’ve been shooting the scene work, and I believe, for the ball sequences, that we’re waiting to hopefully be shooting them inside some sort of vaccine situation, so that we can have all those people in the room.”

The Emmy Award winner said the ball sequences will likely be filmed in 2021, though he didn’t specify when production on those scenes could or would begin in the new year.

In the meantime, the actor said he is “just grateful to be back working,” even with strict COVID protocols in place.

“It is not the easiest version of filming a television show that I’ve ever been a part of, but I’m grateful that we are back to work,” he added. “Disney is now the parent company of FX, and they have really taken this seriously, they’ve taken the science seriously, and they are keeping us all very safe during this process.”

The season 2 finale of “Pose” aired in August last year, but the pandemic hampered plans for the premiere of season in 2020.

Pose is an American drama television series about New York City’s African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene in the 1980s and early 1990s.