Adam Levine Says ‘No Thank You’ When Asked About Possibly Returning To ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine is moving on from his stint as a veteran coach on “The Voice”.

Levine took to his Instagram Live on Monday to do a little Q&A sesh with fans. During the interactive encounter, Levine insisted he would not return to “The Voice”.

RELATED: Adam Levine Says He Gave Kelly Preston ‘A Real French Kiss’

“Come back to ‘The Voice’?” the fan asked. Levine replied, “No thank you?” A different fan asked, “Did you miss Blake [Shelton] on ‘The Voice’ last season?” one fan asked. Levine teased, “Blake who?”

The Shelton digs just kept on ticking: “Which of Blake‘s album is your favourite?” a fan wondered. Levine doubled down, “Who is this Blake you speak of?”

RELATED: Adam Levine Apologizes For ‘Unprofessional’ Maroon 5 Gig

The Maroon 5 frontman also dished on his Sexiest Man Alive status.

“How did it feel to be the Sexiest Man Alive back in those days?” Levine was asked. His response: “Totally silly, but flattering.” Another fan then asked, “Do you think Blake also being the Sexiest Man Alive was a People‘s downgrade.” He replied with the “100″ emoji.

Photo: Instagram/Adam Levine

Photo: Instagram/Adam Levine

Photo: Instagram/Adam Levine

Photo: Instagram/Adam Levine