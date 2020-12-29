Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet Christmas Photos After Spending Holidays With Gigi, Bella, Anwar, Zayn Malik And Dua Lipa

The Hadids had a lovely Christmas judging by their cute social media snaps.

Yolanda Hadid spent the holidays with her daughters Gigi and Bella, her son Anwar and his girlfriend Dua Lipa, as well as Gigi’s other half Zayn Malik.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was also joined by her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli and ex-husband Mohamed Hadid.

Yolanda shared an array of adorable festive photos on Instagram, writing in the caption: “One day, we will look back on this time and talk about what we learned, how we grew and how grateful we were to have each other…… #Christmas2020 #Family.”

Photos included one of Gigi and Zayn holding up a ridiculously cute pale pink baby snowsuit, with another showing the supermodel posing next to her mom, who donned a red Christmas sweater for the occasion.

Lipa posted some pics from the holidays as well.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their baby girl in September, with them sharing a snap of her first snowfall last week: