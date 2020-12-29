Anwar Hadid Clarifies Comments Expressing Hesitation About COVID Vaccine: ‘I Want To Continue To Learn’

Anwar Hadid doesn’t want anyone thinking he’s an anti-vaxxer.

On Monday, the 21-year-old brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid took to Instagram to apologize and clarify controversial comments he’d made over the weekend about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Either I just don’t get it or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think,” he had said, according to TMZ.

Following backlash to the comment, Hadid shared another post to his Instagram Story, writing, “I’m not ‘anti-vax.'”

He continued, “I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative side effects. I have taken vaccine before but as someone who has had a compromised immune system, I want to continue to learn about the many ways I can protect myself and others. never meant to offend with my words.”

Hadid, like his sister and mother, has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which he referenced as a reason he is hesitant about the new vaccine.

“I’m listening and I’m all about the conversation,” he wrote.