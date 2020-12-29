COVID-19 Leaves YouTuber, Grace Victory In ICU Following Birth Of Baby Boy On Christmas Eve

The family of popular YouTuber, Grace Victory has confirmed she has been placed in a medically-induced coma due to COVID-19.

The British vlogger, who’s known for her body image videos tested positive with the virus two weeks ago during her pregnancy. According to the message posted to the 30-year-old’s Instagram on Monday, Dec. 28, her worsening condition led doctors to induce labor on Christmas Eve, almost two months early.

“As you guys know, Grace gave birth on Christmas Eve to a beautiful baby boy, who is currently doing so well, he’s incredible,” the post stated. “We Love him so much. Grace developed COVID-19 two weeks ago and although her symptoms were mild at first, they worsened as the days went on. Which meant they had [to] deliver the baby as soon as possible, as she was just too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy.”

“Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing & therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an Induced Coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover,” the post continued.

The message added, “She’s currently stable but please keep her in your thoughts & prayers.”

Her family shared their love for Grace and expressed their confidence “that she’ll come out of this stronger than ever. She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask that you pray, to heal her.”

Victory, also known as ‘The Internet’s Big Sister,’ has amassed more than 221,000 subscribers in just under a decade with her lifestyle videos.