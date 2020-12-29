Chadwick Boseman And Kobe Bryant Among Most-Liked Instagram Posts Of 2020

2020 was a tough year, no doubt about it, and it is perhaps best punctuated by the fact that four of the top five most-liked Instagram posts of 2020 involved tributes to the likes of Chadwick Boseman and Kobe Bryant.

The most-liked Instagram post (19.7 million likes) of 2020 is a tribute to deceased footballer Diego Maradona by fellow soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Likewise, Lionel Messi’s tribute to Maradon is the third-most-liked post of the year with 16.4 million likes.

Boseman’s official Instagram account confirmed his death in a post published on Aug. 28. “Black Panther” fans mourned the talented actor’s passing, driving likes to 19.1 million for the number two spot. Rounding out the top five is LeBron James’ tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant (15.5 million likes).

The one dissenting topic ranked in the top five was a post by Kylie Jenner. It celebrated rapper Travis Scott’s birthday and featured the pair’s child, Stormi.

Check out the top 10 list of the year’s most-liked Instagram posts below:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo — post about Diego Maradona (November 25; 19.7 million likes)

2. Chadwick Boseman — post confirming his death (August 28, 2020; 19.1m)

3. Lionel Messi — post about Diego Maradona (November 25; 16.4m)

4. Kylie Jenner — birthday post for Travis Scott (April 30; 16.0m)

5. LeBron James — post about Kobe Bryant (January 27; 15.5m)

6. Ariana Grande — engagement announcement (December 20; 15.4m)

7. Kylie Jenner — photo of Stormi (March 27; 15.3m)

8. Kylie Jenner — video of Stormi (October 1; 14.5m)

9. Cristiano Ronaldo — birthday photo (February 5; 14.3m)

10. Kylie Jenner — photos of herself with Travis Scott (October 18; 14.2m)