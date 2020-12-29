Justin Hartley Goes Full Demolition Mode Behind The Wheel Of An Excavator On ‘Celebrity IOU’

On the latest episode of HGTV Canada‘s “Celebrity IOU”, Justin Hartley of “This Is Us” enlisted Drew and Jonathan Scott to help upgrade his friend Mat’s backyard.

Photo: HGTV

During the episode, the actor decided to live out his inner child by getting behind the wheel of an excavator to demolish a fence that had to come down as part of the renovation.

“Now that I have this, I’ve gotta be honest, I think we should destroy something with it,” he said getting into the tractor.

In the end, the transformation the backyard received was drastic, with a renovated pool, decked out patio with grilling station, a fire pit and more.

Tune in to “Celebrity IOU” on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada and streaming on STACK TV available on Amazon Prime Video.