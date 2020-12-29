Billie Eilish Appears To Lose 100,000 Instagram Followers Over Naked Drawings

Billie Eilish likes boobs and that reportedly bothers some people.

Eilish recently engaged with fans on her Instagram Story. One user asked the “Therefore I Am” singer to share a photo of her lock screen, which reportedly featured a woman showing her body. Another fan requested a photo of a drawing that Eilish was proud of.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Plans To Get Rid Of Her Iconic Green Hair

Photo: Instagram/Billie Eilish

The five-time Grammy-winner responded by sharing a series of drawings of the female body.

A Twitter fan subsequently posted screenshots showing that Eilish’s follower count dropped from 73 million to 72.9 million. That does not necessarily reflect a drop of 100,000 Instagram followers but it may. Eilish reacted to the news on her Instagram Story.

RELATED: ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ Trailer Drops

Photo: Instagram/Billie Eilish

Eilish most recently dropped “Therefore I Am” in November from an impending project.