Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Their ‘Amazing’ Support Through A ‘Challenging’ 2020

Britney Spears is looking at the silver lining of 2020.

The singer shared a sweet message to fans ahead of ringing in the New Year, thanking them for their support during the “challenging” year.

“As you all know… 2020 was a challenging year for us all,” Spears wrote to Instagram, captioning a video of herself dancing. “Thank you to my amazing fans that have given me so much support! I’m grateful for you and thank you!”

“Who knows… with all this time on my hands during quarantine I might even become a doctor,” she joked. “KIDDING.”

As many of Spears’ followers know, the “Crossroads” actress, 39, has been battling her father, Jamie, as she tries to remove him as her conservator.

He’s been in the role for 12 years and it has even prompted the #FreeBritney movement.

As conservator, Jamie has control over all Britney’s life decisions, including power over her finances.

In November, Spears vowed to never perform again if Jamie stayed in that role.