Director Steven Soderbergh Says He’s Developing ‘Philosophical Sequel’ To ‘Contagion’

One of the decade’s most prescient hits might be getting a follow-up.

In an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, director Steven Soderbergh revealed that he’s working on a kind of sequel to his 2011 pandemic thriller “Contagion”.

“I’ve got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that’s a kind of philosophical sequel to ‘Contagion’ but in a different context,” he said. “You’ll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired but very different hair colours. So, Scott and I had been talking about, ‘So, what’s the next iteration of a ‘Contagion’-type story?’ We have been working on that. We should probably hotfoot it a little bit.”

The original film, which starred Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet and Jude Law, saw renewed interest on streaming services earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic was in its beginning stages.

In an interview at that time with The Los Angeles Times, the Soderbergh talked about the experience of seeing a pandemic play out in real life.