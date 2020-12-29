Cody Simpson Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend Marloes Stevens Following Miley Cyrus Split

Cody Simpson has a new love after he and Miley Cyrus confirmed their split a few months ago.

Simpson went Instagram official with model Marloes Stevens as the pair spent the holidays with his family over the weekend.

“Ik heb het geluk je te hebben ontmoet,” Simpson wrote in Dutch on his Instagram Stories, which translates to, “I am lucky to have met you,” Us Weekly reported.

Simpson’s mother Angie also shared the same photo to her Instagram feed among other cute Christmas snaps.

“Twas a magical day,” she gushed in the caption.

Simpson, wearing a smart black suit and white shirt, looked smitten in the shot as he gazed towards his other half, who looked stunning in a glittering dress.

Stevens later posted a clip of herself having a dance to “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” in her festive ensemble.

The news comes after it was revealed in August that Simpson and Cyrus had called it quits after less than a year of dating.