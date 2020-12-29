Channing Tatum Replacing Ryan Reynolds In Sandra Bullock Comedy ‘The Lost City Of D’

Sandra Bullock has found a new co-star for her adventure rom-com “The Lost City of D”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Channing Tatum is in talks to replace Ryan Reynolds in the film about a pair of mismatched leads.

Taking cues from classics like “Romancing the Stone”, the film is about a romance author, played by Bullock, who learns that a fictional ancient city she’s written about is actually real.

She ends up going on an adventure with the actor portraying the lead character of her book to find the lost city.

The film will be helmed by directors Adam and Aaron Nee, from a script by Dana Fox.