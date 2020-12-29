Charli, Dixie D’Amelio Among TikTok Stars Hit With Backlash Following Trip To Bahamas During Pandemic

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have found themselves in hot water.

The TikTok stars, along with a few of their online friends, travelled to the Bahamas for a holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic and it did not sit well with fans.

Followers especially took issue as the pandemic is worsening across the United States.

According to the Instagram account TikTok Room, the D’Amelio sisters, Noah Beck, Chase Hudson, Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, Bryant and more were all spotted together in the Bahamas over the weekend.

One post from Monroe, 16, really caused a stir after sharing a photo of herself in a first-class plane seat with no mask in sight.

Photos of the entire group emerged online in the days following.

While the Bahamas isn’t a COVID-19 hotspot, the entire group’s home state of California is.

“Hey hey guess what! COVID still exists. Stop being selfish and stay home for f**k sake. You’re putting your life and others in danger. Are you really that impatient and couldn’t wait till the deathly pandemic is over?” One follower commented on the TikTok Room’s posts. “Please please just stay home it’s so easy.”

“It’s all fun and games until they get covid and have nobody to blame but themselves. We’re still in a pandemic,” another added. “Influencers really [sic] need to understand that people are f**king DYING.”

Another comment read, “LA is literally out of hospital beds?” before another added, “WE ARE IN A PANDEMIC AND LA IS SUFFERING AND YOU GO TO THE BAHAMAS? SHAME ON YOU TBH.”

None of the TikTokers involved have responded publicly.