Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sneak Peek NYE Video On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez revealed some exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old singer shared behind-the-scenes footage rehearsing for an appearance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The star, dressed in grey sweatpants and a matching cropped hoodie rocked out to her new single, “In The Morning” in the teaser video, with the caption: “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!!”

It looks like she had some support behind-the-scenes, as fiancé Alex Rodriguez watched from the sidelines, giving her a high-five afterwards.

She shared another snap of her beau ARod on Instagram stories, writing “Slugger on the set” over a candid photo of the retired MLB pro holding her glittering mic.

After proving that her rendition of “In The Morning” will be incredible, she asked fans, “Which other songs should I add to the setlist?! Tell me below.”

Lopez arrived in New York over the weekend to start perfecting her act before Thursday night’s big celebration.

The iconic Times Square event will also feature performances from Billy Porter, Cindy Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, Andra Day and Gloria Gaynor, among others.

Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Saweetie will perform from the West Coast broadcast.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.