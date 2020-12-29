Tommy Lee, Papa Roach Appear In ‘The Retaliators’ Horror Movie

A new horror film called “The Retaliators” enlists musicians like Tommy Lee, Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix and many more.

Director Bridget Smith (“Sno Babies”, “Finding Christmas”) and Better Noise Music released a trailer for the impending movie on Christmas Day. The film stars Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”, “The Deuce”), Marc Menchaca (“Ozark”, “Black Mirror”) and Joseph Gatt (“Ray Donovan”, “Banshee”). It also is peppered with faces that rock and metal fans may recognize.

“When I heard about this film last year, I spoke to the creative team and I felt I had a vehicle to see if I could expand my range as an artist,” the Papa Roach singer said in a press release, per Consequence of Sound. “Truly, I couldn’t have imagined how much I enjoyed this experience and can’t wait to find another film in the future.”

The film also boasts members of Five Finger Death Punch, Escape the Fate, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Eva Under Fire, and From Ashes To New. The film’s soundtrack boasts contributions from the aforementioned artists, plus Bad Wolves, Nothing More, Cory Marks, All Good Things and Tempt.

“The Retaliators” is expected to premiere sometime in June.