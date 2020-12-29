Michael Sheen Reveals Reason He Ended Up Handing Back His OBE

Michael Sheen no longer holds the OBE title.

Insisting he wasn’t going to reveal he’d given back the honour until he was asked about it, the actor told The Guardian columnist Owen Jones that he made himself choose between delivering the prestigious Raymond Williams lecture in 2017 or keeping the title.

Sheen said he “learnt a lot about Welsh history” while preparing for the lecture, admitting he’d see himself as a hypocrite if he kept his OBE.

Michael Sheen with the OBE he received earlier from Queen Elizabeth II during investitures at Buckingham Palace on June 2, 2009 in London, England. Photo: Lewis Whyld – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Calling for the royal family to end the centuries-old practice of handing the title of Prince of Wales to the heir to the English throne, Sheen, who was born in Newport, Wales, shared: “By the time I’d finished writing that lecture, I remember sitting there going: ‘Well, I have a choice. I either don’t give this lecture and hold on to my OBE or I give this lecture and I have to give my OBE back.'”

He insisted he’d “genuinely felt incredibly honoured when I was given it” and said he meant “no disrespect” with his decision.

Saying he’d chosen not to publicize his decision to hand it back, but wouldn’t refuse to answer if he was asked about it, Sheen said: “I didn’t mean any disrespect but I just realized I’d be a hypocrite if I said the things I was going to say in the lecture about the nature of the relationship between Wales and the British state.”

Sheen mentioned that the current Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, is due to forfeit the title when he becomes King.

Calling the Queen a “remarkable person,” Sheen said it would be a “really meaningful and powerful gesture for that title to no longer be held in the same way as it has before, that would be an incredibly meaningful thing I think to happen.”

Sheen was awarded the OBE for his services to drama after being named on the New Year Honours list back in 2009.