Chrissy Teigen Hosts Surprise ‘Math-Off’ For John Legend’s Birthday

John Legend is celebrating his 42nd Birthday in style… by putting his 6th grade math skills to the test.

Wife and model Chrissy Teigen took to social media to share the hilarious “math-off” game show between Legend and their director/photographer friend, Mike Rosenthal, while on vacation with her family in St. Barts.

Glittery microphone in hand the star introduced the game, with the “Jeopardy” theme music playing in the background before revealing Legend and pal Mike Rosenthal in their best math nerd get-ups, complete with bow ties, suspenders and taped-together glasses.

we created the ultimate surprise math competition for John’s birthday. we’ve played this on vacay before but NOT LIKE THIS ladies and gentleman pic.twitter.com/aooC0fM1Wx — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 29, 2020

“So for John’s Birthday, we’ve created the ultimate math-off competition,” the “Cravings” cookbook author said.

The competition featured a 40-question sixth grade math test and “bonus questions.”

“And we’re back,” she added while brandishing colourful note cards. “Welcome to the 42nd annual math-off competition! We have John R. Stephens from Springfield, Ohio and Mike J. Rosenthal from Los Angeles, California today competing for the title of math-off champion. Let’s see who’ll win.”

“If we teach you anything in life, marry the nerd,” Rosenthal’s wife, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, later quipped as she and Teigen watched their husbands attempt to solve their elementary problem sets.

By the end of it, it was clear Legend’s math knowledge was a little rusty.

“All the fractions and the exponents, I do not remember how to treat them,” he admitted.

The title of math-off champion did ultimately go to Legend however, “I feel like I might get laid tonight,” he cheekily told his wife in her post-game show interview, while proudly holding his first-place trophy.

