Aly And AJ Reimagine ‘Potential Breakup Song’ With Explicit Lyrics

Aly and AJ are back with a “Potential Breakup Song Explicit” that will have you on your feet.

The duo released the explicit track on Monday. The thumping, disco-inspired track is a reimagined version of their platinum-certified 2007 hit song. Aly, 31, and AJ, 29, are obviously not the teens they were when the song’s original version made its Hot 100 debut.

RELATED: BTS Auctions Off ‘Dynamite’ Music Video Outfits For COVID-19 Relief

The sisterly pop stars stuck true to the explicit tag with lyrics, replacing “except for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday” with “except for the fact it was my birthday, my f**king birthday,” “I want my stuff back” with “I want my s**t back,” and “mess up the situation that your gonna miss dearly, dearly” with “f**k up the situation that your gonna miss really dearly.”

“Potential Breakup Song” had an influx of streams as the song was re-popularized as part of a lip-syncing trend on TikTok.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Films ‘Find My Way’ Music Video From His Home Studio

Aly and AJ have not released a studio album since 2007’s Insomniac; however, they released extended plays in 2017 and 2019. They have also released three singles this year “Attack of Panic”, “Joan of Arc on the Dance Floor” and “Slow Dancing”.