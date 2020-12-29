Ireland Baldwin Discusses Her Family, Plus Hilaria Baldwin Accent Controversy In Lengthy Post: ‘I Love My Step Mom Very Much’

Ireland Baldwin referenced the controversy surrounding her stepmother Hilaria and her accent in a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday.

Baldwin, who is the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, explained how she “moved out of a major city with the intention of escaping the public eye in a small but significant way” because she “couldn’t take a deep breath in Los Angeles and was dealing with a great deal of anxiety that I didn’t know how to manage.”

The star, who previously said on her Instagram Story that it was “so pathetic” that anyone would dig that deep into someone’s life, went on, “Stories come out about my family members that often times are fabricated or blown out of proportion.”

Adding, “I’ve spent so much time getting worked up and upset seeing people dig into my parent’s divorce and relationship history, into my past having visited a mental rehabilitation facility, and so many PRIVATE ordeals made public. That’s the thing I can say that most of you don’t understand… what it’s like to have your family’s private affairs aired out and analyzed by millions of strangers.”

“Now the purpose of this isn’t to ask for any kind of sympathy… I simply want to point out a couple things,” she continued, before listing some of her thoughts on the Hilaria drama, which has seen her be accused of lying about her Spanish heritage.

Baldwin wrote, “1. Like I mentioned yesterday, I do love my step mom very much. I think she’s a strong, kind, and a caring human being. Without saying anything further on all of this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your questions.”

She added, “2. I really appreciate the Instagram friends in my DMS who have been very open and honestly having discussions about cultural appropriation, the right terms to address their communities, and sharing with me ways that I can do better.”

Baldwin continued, “3. I don’t see the significance in bullying anyone. Yes, it’s important to educate. And YES it’s beyond ok to express frustration and confusion and anger… but I think sending threatening messages isn’t really going to get any kind of message across either.”

She then concluded, “4. I appreciate those who are patient with me. I don’t have a publicist or a team of people who are all writing my posts and gathering my thoughts and making them as politically correct as possible… I’m going to f*ck up. I’m a flawed human being who is still deep in this learning journey. I apologize to those who are dealing with any kind of hurt during these times and I hope you have a Happy New Year.”

The post comes after journalist and podcaster, Tracie Egan Morrissey, took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share a multitude of posts examining Hilaria’s alleged claims of her Spanish heritage, and called into question whether or not she has misrepresented her ethnic and cultural background.