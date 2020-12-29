Jim Belushi Discovers He’s An Anime Fan And Seeks Recommendations From Twitter Users

Jim Belushi wants to take a deep dive into the world of anime.

On Monday, the “Twin Peaks: The Return” actor shared on Twitter that he’d recently watched the acclaimed Japanese animated film “Your Name” and that it “blew me away.”

Explaining that though he was always a fan of the films from Japanese animators Studio Ghibli, he doesn’t know much else about anime and was looking for recommendations.

Any anime fans out there? I always loved Studio Ghibli after I worked with them – however I don’t know much else. But, I just saw “Your Name” and it blew me away. What is out there? C’mon, some of you guys have to be nerds. Fess up! — Jim Belushi (@JimBelushi) December 28, 2020

The tweet quickly went viral, with thousands of anime fans sharing their recommendations, including hit anime films and TV series.

this is the best timeline https://t.co/Bw90MAuxWs — beeble (@beeblesnout) December 29, 2020

Genuinely ecstatic to be alive to see Jim Belushi getting into Anime. Jimmy, please watch "Cowboy Bebop." It's old now, but it's a classic for a reason. https://t.co/1VMWMql6yc — Farts "sʇɹɐℲ" Johnson (@Farts_Johnson) December 29, 2020

Redline

Sword of the Stranger

Kaiji

Katanagatari

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Akira

Ghost in the Shell

Hunter X Hunter https://t.co/KLMZK76w5y — Ben Sobel ❁ (@RealBenSobel) December 29, 2020

The death note and attack on titan hands down. https://t.co/AqQVFdxvcu — InfoScape (@InfoScape_Chat) December 29, 2020