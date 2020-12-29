Jim Belushi Discovers He’s An Anime Fan And Seeks Recommendations From Twitter Users

Jim Belushi wants to take a deep dive into the world of anime.
On Monday, the “Twin Peaks: The Return” actor shared on Twitter that he’d recently watched the acclaimed Japanese animated film “Your Name” and that it “blew me away.”
Explaining that though he was always a fan of the films from Japanese animators Studio Ghibli, he doesn’t know much else about anime and was looking for recommendations.
Any anime fans out there? I always loved Studio Ghibli after I worked with them – however I don’t know much else.
But, I just saw “Your Name” and it blew me away. What is out there? C’mon, some of you guys have to be nerds. Fess up!
— Jim Belushi (@JimBelushi) December 28, 2020
The tweet quickly went viral, with thousands of anime fans sharing their recommendations, including hit anime films and TV series.
this is the best timeline https://t.co/Bw90MAuxWs
— beeble (@beeblesnout) December 29, 2020
Genuinely ecstatic to be alive to see Jim Belushi getting into Anime.
Jimmy, please watch "Cowboy Bebop." It's old now, but it's a classic for a reason. https://t.co/1VMWMql6yc
— Farts "sʇɹɐℲ" Johnson (@Farts_Johnson) December 29, 2020
Redline
Sword of the Stranger
Kaiji
Katanagatari
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Akira
Ghost in the Shell
Hunter X Hunter https://t.co/KLMZK76w5y
— Ben Sobel ❁ (@RealBenSobel) December 29, 2020
The death note and attack on titan hands down. https://t.co/AqQVFdxvcu
— InfoScape (@InfoScape_Chat) December 29, 2020
Fire up a fat hogs legs of your cannabis on immediately watch ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ @JimBelushi @HenryLovesYou #tuesdayvibe https://t.co/G6zWzo2nyh
— 😈R🎃O👻B☠️ (@rob_hocker) December 29, 2020
Watch Hunter x Hunter Jim https://t.co/9y8LiwqjV1
— 😦 (@beamerdabber) December 29, 2020
Violet Evergarden. 🥺🥺😭😭😭 https://t.co/H4feqTFK67
— NURUL mw (@nurulmuliaw) December 29, 2020