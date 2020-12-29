Jim Belushi Discovers He’s An Anime Fan And Seeks Recommendations From Twitter Users

By Corey Atad.

Jim Belushi. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jim Belushi wants to take a deep dive into the world of anime.

On Monday, the “Twin Peaks: The Return” actor shared on Twitter that he’d recently watched the acclaimed Japanese animated film “Your Name” and that it “blew me away.”

Explaining that though he was always a fan of the films from Japanese animators Studio Ghibli, he doesn’t know much else about anime and was looking for recommendations.

The tweet quickly went viral, with thousands of anime fans sharing their recommendations, including hit anime films and TV series.

