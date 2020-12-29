Idina Menzel Welcomes Everyone To ‘Idina’s Treehouse’ In New Children’s Web Series

Idina Menzel is providing a fun space during lockdown.

On Tuesday, the “Frozen” star launched her brand new children’s web series “Idina’s Treehouse”.

“Just something I started working on during quarantine. Hope you all like it. In search of a little peace and quiet during lockdown and stressful homeschooling I took refuge in my son Walker’s treehouse,” Menzel said in her announcement. “Started talking and singing to myself. Delirium? Stir crazy? Mother gone mad? I offer up myself for your children’s amusement. Love you all Hope you enjoy. Xoxo”

“In these challenging times, it often feels like we are isolated from the world. This experience can be especially tough on children. To provide meaningful connections – and give busy parents a bit of a break – award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel has created a kid friendly series to entertain the world from her very own treehouse,” the official description reads. “Bring the family and join Idina, the voice of ‘Queen Elsa’ from ‘Frozen’, in charming story-time, sing-along musical performances, and discovery with funky new friends. Every episode is an engaging adventure in ‘Idina’s Treehouse’!”

In the first episode of the show, available on YouTube now, Menzel leads a Cyndi Lauper singalong, reads “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt and more.