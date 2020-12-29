Sofia Vergara Shares Sweet Social Media Tribute For Husband Joe Manganiello’s Birthday

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sofia Vergara shared a sweet post honouring her husband Joe Manganiello’s 44th Birthday on Instagram this week.

“Feliz cumpleaños mi amor,” the actress, 48 wrote next to a smiling red carpet photo of the two of them. In English, the caption translates to “Happy birthday my love.”

The “Modern Family” alum shared a series of snaps in a white and blue floral dress enjoying a dinner with friends, complete with a cake topped with a chihuahua.

“Happy bday Joe!!🍤🍤🍤 #goicuon,” Vergara wrote.

“Vietnamese bday dinner!!🍤🍤 #joe’sbday. #goicuon ❤️,” she captioned another post.

Last month, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, both marking the occasion with loving tributes on social media.

Vergara shared a series of pictures from their wedding day on Instagram. “Feliz 5th anniversary !!!@joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️you!” she captioned the romantic shots.

Manganiello posted a heartwarming video of the couple dancing together on their wedding day to Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight”.

“Happy Fifth Anniversary mi amor,” he wrote. “I love you so much. ❤️.”

The pair have been together since 2014, earlier this year Manganiello recalled the magical night he met his bride-to-be Sofia Vergara via SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

As Manganiello, 43, detailed, reports Us Weekly, he was attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014 alongside his brother, Nicholas Manganiello, and the show’s host Jess Cagle.

“As we’re walking around who comes swooping down in front of us and just walks in front of us for about 100 yards is Sofia Vergara,” Manganiello said. “She was wearing this dress that looked great on her and I just could not take my eyes off of her. And Jess said, ‘Oh, you like that?’ I said ‘Yes, I like that a lot.’ And he said, ‘What part of the party do you want to go to next?’ I said, ‘Wherever she’s going, let’s go there.’ So we just kind of followed her around.”