Lucasfilm Exec Apologizes After Mocking Fan’s Emotional ‘Mandalorian’ Reaction Video

There’s been a disturbance in the “Star Wars” fandom.

On Monday, Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo apologized after mocking a fan’s emotional reaction to the second season finale of “The Mandalorian”.

“Emotions are not for sharing,” Hidalgo joked on Twitter in response to the fan’s tearful video, leading to much fan outrage on social media.

After initially appearing to double down on his comment, Hidalgo later took to Twitter to apologize to the fan and the “Star Wars” fan community.

He explained that his joke was meant as “sarcastic self-mockery,” and that it was “not intended to be hurtful to anyone and I’m deeply sorry that it was.”

He added, “We can’t all be together in movie theatres or at conventions right now, so express yourself online! In fact, those of us not prone to such displays will quietly live vicariously through your energy.”

