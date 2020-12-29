Lucasfilm Exec Apologizes After Mocking Fan’s Emotional ‘Mandalorian’ Reaction Video

There’s been a disturbance in the “Star Wars” fandom.

On Monday, Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo apologized after mocking a fan’s emotional reaction to the second season finale of “The Mandalorian”.

RELATED: Jon Favreau Confirms ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Is A Spinoff Of ‘The Mandalorian’, Coming 2021

“Emotions are not for sharing,” Hidalgo joked on Twitter in response to the fan’s tearful video, leading to much fan outrage on social media.

Well here it is. Basically Pablo validating that post and undermining my emotions. Expected more from someone so high up at Lucasfilm. That's really shitty to see. pic.twitter.com/rObHFBTu0Z — Star Wars Theory (@SWTheory66) December 28, 2020

Pablo chimes in to make fun. Deletes the tweet. Then puts one of them as his header. How is this acceptable from someone so high up at Lucasfilm? You're telling people it's not ok to have emotions about the work your company produces, and you make fun of them for crying? Not ok. pic.twitter.com/aIfU2SigIy — Star Wars Theory (@SWTheory66) December 28, 2020

After initially appearing to double down on his comment, Hidalgo later took to Twitter to apologize to the fan and the “Star Wars” fan community.

RELATED: Mark Hamill Comments On ‘The Mandalorian’ Finale Surprise

He explained that his joke was meant as “sarcastic self-mockery,” and that it was “not intended to be hurtful to anyone and I’m deeply sorry that it was.”

We can't all be together in movie theaters or at conventions right now, so express yourself online! (In fact, those of us not prone to such displays will quietly live vicariously through your energy.) — Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) December 28, 2020

He added, “We can’t all be together in movie theatres or at conventions right now, so express yourself online! In fact, those of us not prone to such displays will quietly live vicariously through your energy.”