Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Joined By Ariana Grande & Fiance Dalton Gomez To Check On Construction Of New Home

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey were joined by Ariana Grande and her fiance, Dalton Gomez, on a recent excursion on Monday, Dec. 28.

Photos were taken of the Biebers arriving at a construction site in Brentwood — reportedly their future home — in a new Tesla X.

The couple was later joined by Ariana Grande — who, like Bieber, is managed by Scooter Braun — and Gomez, who also arrived in a Tesla.

BACKGRID USA

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Reveals Moment She Fell For Justin Bieber, Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

As the Daily Mail reported, the group surveyed the progress of construction “from a safe distance,” with Bieber and Grande wearing face masks as they “engaged in some light conversation.”

Bieber wore a backwards baseball cap, along with a fuzzy robe over a t-shirt from the Drew House line, his clothing collaboration with Drew Barrymore.