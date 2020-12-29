‘Jurassic’ Co-Stars Chris Pratt And Sam Neill Team Up To Raise Money For Food Banks

“Jurassic” franchise stars, Chris Pratt and Sam Neill are coming together to help feed those in need.

The pair enlisted their followers to donate to organizations that help people with food insecurity, with Pratt even auctioning off a virtual meet and greet with him to help drive donations.

“If your family has relied on the support of a food bank this year, please know you’re not alone. If you’ve ever assisted a family in need, you know there’s no greater feeling. Tis the season,” he tweeted, sharing a link to a fundraiser for GreaterGoods.com’s Feed Thy Neighbor.

On the page it says: “This year, 1 in 4 kids may not know where their next meal comes from. You can change that.”

The organization also says Pratt, 41, is matching all donations up to $100,000. Every dollar donated gives fans a chance to virtually connect with the star and receive a shoutout during his star-studded New Year’s Eve Instagram Live telethon. The actor, whose family relied on food banks growing up, also posted a lengthier message on his Instagram explaining the need for the fundraiser.

If your family has relied on the support of a food bank this year, please know you’re not alone. If you’ve ever assisted a family in need, you know there’s no greater feeling. Tis the season. 🙏♥️🇺🇸https://t.co/tiqaDNpIHl — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) December 20, 2020

“Due to Covid-19 and these damn nationwide shut downs, people aren’t working. 1 in 4 American Children may not know where their next meal is coming from. 25% of our kids!!! Let that sink in. The need is real. People are in pain. Right now I’m matching your donations up to $100k,” he wrote alongside the video.

“This is all leading up to a big ol star studded New Years Eve Instagramathon. Celebrity guests and entertainment. Let’s do something good damnit!” he added.

The “Jurassic World: Dominion” actor Neill also posted a video message on his Twitter account.

“I hope you’re having a wonderful holiday season,” he said in a video posted on Christmas Eve. “You’re eating well, you’re with the people you love, and you’re also remembering those that may not necessarily be having such a great day.”

Have a Great Day you all ! pic.twitter.com/y4E9StMtsq — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) December 24, 2020

Neill continued, “Chris Pratt, I just heard from him, he reminds me that in America of all places, one in every four children doesn’t necessarily know where their next meal is coming from. It’s an incredible thought.”

The actor then encouraged his followers to donate to Feed Thy Neighbor as well as the Foodbank Project in New Zealand and Foodbank in Australia.

Pratt’s fundraiser is open until Dec. 29.

Neill returns to the “Jurassic” franchise in the upcoming “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which is set to open in theatres June 10, 2022. He previously starred in the first three films of the series: “Jurassic Park”, “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic Park III”.