Demián Bichir Pens Emotional Essay About Losing Wife Stefanie Sherk In 2019: ‘Mourning Hasn’t Been Easy’

Demián Bichir is opening up about the death of his wife, Stefanie Sherk, for the first time.

In a personal essay for Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor, 57, got emotional over the traumatic death of the Canadian actress.

Sherk died in April 2019 when she was just 37; her death was ruled a suicide.

“There are three things we know very little about, The Universe, our Oceans and the human brain,” he began. “How our mind works remains a mystery in so many ways. A series of elements have to go wrong to create a destructive ‘perfect’ storm. Some of those elements, so it seems, lie somewhere in the deepest corner in our mind, so far inside our brain that in most cases it will remain a mystery throughout our entire lives.”

He continued, “Losing our beloved Stefanie took us all by surprise. My wife’s beautiful life was close to perfect. We were a team. We were each other’s fuel and happiness. We were soul mates. Plain and simple. We had so many plans and projects together. We both knew how difficult it is for any actor to ignite a career in this industry, so we fought with passion and determination, although many times you feel like throwing in the towel we continued with faith supporting each other.”

Since losing Sherk, Bichir admits he was not ready to speak about her death until now, more than a year after she passed.

“Why do I write this now? Because when you lose a loved one the way we lost my beautiful wife, time stops. Nothing makes sense for a long period of time,” he explained. “Make no mistake, it’s never too late to alert everyone. As for us, we continue our path into healing. Grieving and mourning hasn’t been easy and it will take us our entire lives to overcome the loss of such a beautiful human being, our forever beloved Stefanie Sherk.”

Read Bichir’s full essay here.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.