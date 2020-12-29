Kate Mara, Nick Robinson & ‘A Teacher’ Creator Hannah Fidell Break Down Series’ Powerful Final Scene

SPOILER ALERT: The climax of FX drama “A Teacher” is discussed, and spoilers will be revealed; those who have yet to watch the finale have been warned.

Following the finale of the provocative series, “The Teacher” stars Kate Mara and Nick Robinson were joined by series creator Hannah Fidell for Variety‘s first virtual FYC Fest.

The final episode is set 10 years after the events in the series, chronicling a teacher’s (Mara) affair with her student (Robinson).

As viewers witnessed, both characters were left broken by their actions, with Robinson’s character, Eric, finally confronting Mara’s Claire about the damage she caused in his life.

As Fidell explained, she “really wanted to hone in on the fact that the only way that Claire has been able to live with her behaviour is by continuing to lie to herself about her behaviour, and not allowing herself to take full responsibility” by telling herself that their sexual relationship was consensual.

According to Robinson, the confrontation represents “a moment of major catharsis” for Eric, who has had “the benefit of time and distance from the relationship, to really lay out to her in no uncertain terms like what this was. And what this did to him.”

Added Fidell: “I think it is profoundly empowering what Eric says to her in that last scene. In that he realizes in that moment that he has the power to walk away — and he does.”

Mara agreed that, “for Nick’s character, Eric, it is an empowering moment, and for my character it’s devastating and eye-opening… her entire life is — well, it would have been very different if she hadn’t been in such denial up until this very moment. To play it, it was so heartbreaking.”