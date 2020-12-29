Petula Clark In ‘Shock & Disbelief’ After Learning Her Classic Song ‘Downtown’ Was Used By Nashville Bomber

Petula Clark is thinking of Nashville following the Christmas Day bombing.

The singer, best known for her 1964 hit “Downtown”, took to social media on Tuesday to share her “shock and disbelief” after learning the bomber played the tune just before setting off an explosion from an RV in downtown Nashville on Dec. 25.

“I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City. I love Nashville and its people. Why this violent act — leaving behind it such devastation?” the singer wrote in a Facebook post.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Winner Cassadee Pope Tweets That She Felt Nashville Christmas Day Explosion At Home

“A few hours later – I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement – was me – singing ‘Downtown’! Of all the thousands of songs – why this one?” she continued.

“Of course, the opening lyric is ‘When you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go Downtown.’ But millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song,” Clark added. “Perhaps you can read something else into these words – depending on your state of mind. It’s possible.”

RELATED: Elvis Presley Propositioned Petula Clark, British Singer Claims

Clark concluded: “I would like to wrap my arms around Nashville – give you all a hug – and wish you Love, a Happy and Healthy New Year – and, as we sometimes say in the U.K., steady the Buffs! (Look it up!)”

A 63-year-old Nashville man was identified as the bomber after he warned nearby residents over a loudspeaker that a bomb would go off in 15 minutes while a continuous loop of “Downtown” played. He was reportedly killed in the explosion, which injured several others.