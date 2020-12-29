P.K. Subban And Lindsey Vonn Announce Split: ‘We Will Always Remain Friends’

More than a year after announcing their engagement, P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn have decided to end their relationship.

On Tuesday, the Nashville Predators star took to social media to announce the relationship was ending after more than two-and-a-half years.

“Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared,” the Toronto-born hockey player wrote, accompanying a selfie of the two.

“After much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

The retired Olympic alpine ski racer, who won a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games, shared the same selfie on her Instagram, along with a message of her own.

“Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal,” Vonn wrote.

“However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately,” she continued. “We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Rumours first emerged that the two were an item in April 2018, when Vonn was spotted cheering on Subban at a Predators playoff game in Nashville.

In August 2019, Subban popped the question, and Vonn said yes. The following October, Vonn admitted that their wedding plans had been placed in a “holding pattern” due to the pandemic.

Just two weeks ago, Vonn gave no indication of an impending split when she spoke to Us Weekly about her wedding plans, admitting she had “no idea” when the nuptials would take place.

“I mean it’s hard because obviously my family is kind of scattered all over the U.S. and also, my sister lives in Italy with her husband,” she said. “P.K.’s family lives in Canada and Americans aren’t allowed in Canada right now. Our parents can’t travel. So we have no idea when it’s going to happen. We’re just kind of taking it day by day.”

She added: “We’re not stressed about it. When it happens, we’ll be excited and ready. But we’re not stressed about it right now.”