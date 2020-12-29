Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Beg Taika Waititi To Be A Part Of ‘Thor 4’

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone really want to be a part of Marvel’s upcoming “Thor” sequel.

The hilarious husband/wife duo shared their plea on Instagram over the holidays, speaking directly to star Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi.

“Melissa and I are desperate to be in the film ‘Love and Thunder’,” Falcone, 47, begins. “Respectfully,” McCarthy, 50, adds. “I am not afraid to perform a monologue.”

But their pitch didn’t end there, as the pair launched into a number of other reasons why they would be great additions to the film franchise.

“Taika and Chris and the people at Marvel Studio,” Falcone says. “I have been known to be a song-and-dance man.”

“I also can make a wonderful hummus. I can make an edamame hummus, I can make a traditional hummus,” McCarthy adds. “We’re available and a local hire… We could be love and thunder, or thunder and love.”

McCarthy and Falcone spent the holidays in Australia, where the “Bridesmaids” actress is filming the Hulu series adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman. The couple decided not to fly home to Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is expected to hit big screens in 2022.