Lance Bass Says ‘We Should Listen To’ What Britney Spears Has To Say About Her Conservatorship Dispute With Father

Lance Bass is speaking out about Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship battle against her father.

Bass is a longtime friend of Spears, ever since she and his fellow ‘N Sync member Justin Timberlake dated all those years ago.

In an interview with Australia’s Today Extra, as reported by the Daily Mail, Bass admitted he’s sympathetic to the plight of the “Toxic” singer as she fights a court battle to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator.

“We should definitely listen to her, and if she wants out of this conservatorship with her dad controlling it, then we should listen to her,” said Bass. “I don’t know the specifics of her situation and if she should be out of a conservatorship. But the thing I’ve told the fans out there is I don’t know. I have no idea what’s really going on.”

According to Bass, “I do trust her sister, Jamie Lynn [Spears] and as long as Jamie Lynn is cool with whatever she’s doing, I mean, I have to be.”

Bass also pointed out the various reasons why his experience with fame varied from hers.

“Being a female is definitely different. Being at such a young age. Also I had my best friends in my group, so it was easier to deal with. She was just a solo act,” he explained.

“She had everything riding on her shoulders, the whole world was either against her or for her and that’s a lot to take in,” he added.