Anthony Hopkins Celebrates 45 Years Of Sobriety With Inspiring Message Of Hope

Anthony Hopkins marked a major milestone on Tuesday.

In the caption accompanying a video he shared on Instagram, the “Westworld” star wrote, “With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety.”

In the brief video, the “Silence of the Lambs” Oscar winner shared an inspiring message.

“Hello everyone. Good morning. Well, new year is coming. It’s been a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people. But 45 years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was heading for disaster,” he said.

“Drinking myself to death. I’m not preaching, but I got a message, a little thought that said, ‘Do you want to live or die?’ and I said, ‘I want to live.’ And suddenly the relief came, and my life has been amazing, and I may have off days and little bits of doubt, and all that, but all in all, I say hang in there,” added Hopkins, 83.

“Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday,” he said. “Young people — don’t give up. Just keep in there, just keep fighting. Be bold, and mighty forces will come to your aid. That’s sustained me through my life. And that’s all I’ve got to say, and happy new year. This is going to be the best year. Thank you.”