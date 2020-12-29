Chris Evans Discusses His Non-Superhero Role In Apple TV+ Series ‘Defending Jacob’

Chris Evans sat down for an interview with the Hollywood Foreign Press’ “HFPA In Conversation” podcast, discussing his recent segue from playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to his more recent role in “Defending Jacob”, a limited series for Apple TV+.

As Evans explained, he was excited to play a character without superpowers in the crime series, based on William Landay’s novel.

“Sometimes you really respond to the role and the dialogue, which I did in this job, but the real icing on the cake was that I just really got along with Mark Bomback and Morten Tyldum, the director and the writer,” said Evans.

RELATED: Chris Evans Wishes Fans A Merry Christmas With Festive Song On The Piano

“And it was such a collaborative process, the five of us, including Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell, we just had such a tight knit group of really dissecting these characters and really going through every single scene and every single moment really trying to make clear what we were trying to say and it just felt the way you hope this industry should go,” he added.

Evans describes his character as a man forced to confront demons from his past.

“The character is really afforded this great opportunity to bond with the audience in a very personal way and that was exciting because sometimes I play men who are very taciturn, they’re very internal, they’re men of few words and Andy falls in that category but also throughout the story he’s forced to let that shell break a little bit and kind of share his demons,” says Evans.

RELATED: Chris Evans Gets Caught Talking To His Dog In Hilarious Video

In preparing for the role, he drew on experiences from his own life. “I’m very lucky. I have a lot of love in my life whether it’s my nieces, my nephews, friends. And I have a great relationship with my father so again you could almost take the experiences I’ve had growing up and there were certain moments during ‘Defending Jacob’ where the cadence or the rhythm of the back and forth between father and son would shake this memory loose in my own head and say, ‘Oh God, I remember this,’ and it warmed my heart to play the paternal side of the exchange.”

The entire podcast can be heard right here.