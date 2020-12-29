Paul McCartney Communicates With George Harrison Through A Tree The Late Beatle Gave Him

George Harrison passed away in 2001, yet Paul McCartney still chats with the late Beatle — via a tree that Harrison once gave him.

“George was very into horticulture, a really good gardener,” Sir Paul revealed in an interview with NPR’s “All Things Considered”.

“So he gave me a tree as a present: It’s a big fir tree, and it’s by my gate. As I was leaving my house this morning, I get out of the car, close the gate and look up at the tree and say, ‘Hi, George.’ There he is, growing strongly. And you know, that takes me back to the time when I hitchhiked with him! They’re an ever-present presence, if that’s a way to say,” McCartney continued.

“It’s lovely. He gave it to me, so I just planted it. But then, as the years go by, every time I look at it I go, ‘That’s the tree George gave me.’ George has entered that tree for me. I hope he’s happy with that.”