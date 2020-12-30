Diddy Provides Some COVID-19 Relief For Miami Neighbourhood

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs provided some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighbourhood on Tuesday, handing out $50 bills amid a crowd of hundreds.

He was joined by his children at the event set up to help Overtown neighbourhood residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic.

RELATED: Diddy Cancels His New Year’s Eve Party Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, right, passes out fifty dollar bills to residents in the Overtown neighbourhood of Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

In addition to the cash, $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products also were handed out.

RELATED: Diddy Gifts His Mom With $1 Million And A Bentley For Her 80th Birthday

Diddy’s charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.

Diddy wore a clear face shield and black gloves as he worked his way through the crowd, greeting fans and families.