Darth Vader Named Greatest ‘Star Wars’ Villain In Landslide

The original and best.

In a new survey conducted by RadioTimes.com, Darth Vader has been voted the greatest “Star Wars” villain of all time by a landslide.

RELATED: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Delighted By Never-Before-Seen ‘Empire Strikes Back’ Bloopers

“Never underestimate the power of the Dark Side,” Huw Fullerton, RadioTimes.com’s Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor said. “Over 40 years after he first wheezed his way onto our screens, it’s clear that Star Wars’ fans’ faith in Lord Vader remains stronger than ever, with a third of the thousands who voted picking him as their favourite villain from the series.”

Darth Vader, also known as Anakin Skywalker, won 33 per cent of the vote in the 10,000-vote tally, beating out 15 other villains from the franchise.

“’Star Wars’ films and TV series may come and go, but Darth Vader will always be the ultimate villain. Truly, he is the Master,” Fullerton added.

Vader was the primary villain of the original 1977 film “Star Wars”, which kickstarted the franchise. Though other villains would be added over the course of the films, Vader’s character remained central to the story across the so-called Skywalker Saga.

RELATED: Mark Hamill Comments On ‘The Mandalorian’ Finale Surprise

In the original films, Vader was played on-set by actor David Prowse, who donned the baddie’s iconic black suit and helmet. He was then voiced in the recording booth by James Earl Jones.

The character’s mosts recent appearance on-screen Wass in 2016’s “Rogue One”. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+, played by “Star Wars” prequels actor Hayden Christensen.