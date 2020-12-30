Dua Lipa Slams Cancel Culture: ‘It’s So Dangerous And Toxic’

Dua Lipa hits out at cancel culture and social media trolls in an interview with Attitude.

The singer admitted there was a time when she thought people were only filming her on stage to laugh at her.

She said, “I think there is so much judgement and meanness… cancel culture is so dangerous and toxic. Being funny is the greatest currency, even if it’s at the expense of somebody else,” according to the Daily Mail.

Lipa continued on the dangers of posting to social media just for the sake of receiving likes and retweets, without thinking of the consequences: “That tends to happen a lot with social media. Being funny and getting likes and retweets seems to be more important than actually caring about who is going to be on the other side of it and how they feel.”

Adding, “There should be a communal understanding that people make mistakes, and we should learn from each other’s mistakes and we should try to teach each other.”

Lipa said, “For a short period of time it messed with my mental health. I’d go out on stage and if somebody was filming me, in my head… I was like ‘They’re going to film it so they can laugh at me.'”

She also commented on the online bullying she received at the start of her career around 2017, telling the mag: “I experienced a s*** tonne at the end of my first record, and it was definitely something that gave me anxiety and made me upset and made me feel like I wasn’t good enough and made me feel like, maybe I’m not meant to be here and on the stage.”

Lipa added, referencing her two 2019 Grammy wins, “Even after the Grammys, some people were like, ‘Well, she doesn’t deserve it.’”